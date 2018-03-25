EC to cancel registration of Oikyabaddha Nagorik Andolan

Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin on Saturday said the Commission had resolved to cancel the registration of Oikyabaddha Nagorik Andolan as the party failed to submit its charter despite multiple notifications.

Gono Forum is, too, at risk of losing its registration for the same reason, he added.

“In a move to monitor whether political parties of the country are carrying out activities as per their charters, Election Commission asked them to submit their necessary documents to it. Thirty-eight out of the 40 registered parties submitted their documents on time, but Oikyabaddha Nagorik Andolan and Gono Forum have not yet submitted their documents to the Commission,” Helal told the Dhaka Tribune.

“Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain sought six months’ time to submit his party’s charter, but the Commission asked the party to submit it within three months, saying its registration will be revoked if the charter is not submitted within the period,” he said, adding that Nagorik Andolan did not even respond to the Election Commission’s notifications.

The official said Nagorik Andolan’s registration would be cancelled at their next meeting.

The Dhaka Tribune repeatedly tried to contact Nagorik Andolan Chairman Dr Kazi Farooq for his remarks, but he did not respond to the phone calls.

Contacted, Matiur Rahman, treasurer of the party, said he did not know anything about the Election Commission’s move.

“Our party is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Commission on Tuesday. We will take steps to resolve the matter following the meeting,” he added.

Contacted, Dr Kamal said they would submit their documents once they are done with gathering them from party offices across the country.

He added that the process of gathering the documents was underway.

As of 2008, a total of 42 parties were registered with the Election Commission. In 2009, the Commission cancelled the registration of Freedom Party as it failed to submit its amended charter.

In 2013, the High Court declared Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration illegal and unlawful, as many provisions of its charter ran counter to the country’s constitution and Representation of the People Order (RPO).

In 2012, Bangladeshesh Nationalist Front and Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote got registered with the Commission as new political parties.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.