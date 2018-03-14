 Dhaka-London direct cargo flights resume Wednesday as UK lifts the ban after two years

Shakil Meraz, a general manager at the national flag carrier, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday that the flight BG-001 will leave Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport for London at 10:45am on Wednesday.

The UK suspended direct air cargo from Shahjalal International Airport citing security reasons in March 2016.

Bangladesh later hired a British company to improve the security mechanism. It has since been waiting for the ban to go.

Bangladesh installed an explosive detector system, which includes dogs, for secondary screening and also built a warehouse with special security for the cargo to Europe.

Besides these, a database of information on all the cargo handlers like their background and training record has been made. Access control system has also been set up at all the entrances of the cargo handling area.

During his maiden visit to Bangladesh, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Feb 9 said the UK was pleased with Bangladesh’s ‘progress’ on the issue and that “the matter was all but settled”.

British High Commissioner Alison Blake announced the lifting of the ban On Feb 18.

The economic impact of the ban has not been assessed, but officials say it cost businesses both money and time because airlines had to get the cargo scanned at another airport before they entered the UK.

Source: Bdnews24.