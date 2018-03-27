Cricketers express their love and respect to martyrs, freedom fighters

Ittefaq Report

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad on Independence Day paid their respects to the martyrs and freedom fighters of Liberation War over social media posts.

The country is celebrating its 48th Independence Day on Monday, March 26.

Shakib Al Hasan, captain of Bangladesh national cricket team for Test and T20, paid his homage with a facebook post.

On the facebook post, Shakib wrote: “Expressing my gratitude to all the martyrs and the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything to fight for our freedom. We are forever indebted to those who gave their lives so that we could be free from the chains of oppression. Let us not forget their sacrifice and opt to do the things our freedom fighters fought for.”

Mushhfiqur Rahim posted a photo of himself on facebook and captioned: “I’m proud. I’m

independent. I’m BANGLADESHI.

“There is no prouder feeling than being able to call myself someone who comes from a country

that is so rich in culture and diversity and so welcoming to others. Happy Independence Day

MOTHERLAND,” wrote the former captain of Bangladesh team.

Posting a picture of the national flag flying high, cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad wrote on

his facebook wall: “Happy Independence Day. Proud to be a Bangladeshi.”

Source: Ittefaq.