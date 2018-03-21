British lawyer appointed for helping Khaleda’s lawyers

Ittefaq Report

A British lawyer has been appointed to assist BNP chairperson’s lawyers and to help in fighting her cases, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.

Fakhrul at a press briefing at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office said the lawyer, Lord Carlile, will be a member of all lawyers’ panels of Khaleda.

He is a renowned lawyer in London and a member of the British Queen’s Council and House of Lords, Fakhrul said.

The lawyer will also give his opinion on whether international human rights law is being violated during the case proceedings as well, he said.

“Hiring a foreign lawyer does not mean Bangladeshi lawyers are incapable,” Fakhrul said in reply to a question.

“From now on, Lord Carlile will provide advice to our lawyers, and will work on all matters of the case proceedings,” Fakhrul added.

Khaleda was imprisoned on February 8 after she was handed the five-year jail sentence by a Dhaka court for misappropriating a donation fund of the Zia Orphanage Trust.

On March 12, the HC granted her four months’ bail on four grounds: a short sentence of five years, health condition, her trial, and that the case records have reached the court.

Source: Ittefaq.