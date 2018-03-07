BNP forms human chain demanding Khaleda’s release

Ittefaq Report

BNP leaders and activists formed a human chain in Dhaka on Tuesday demanding their chairperson Khaleda Zia‘s release from jail.

Several hundred BNP leaders and activists formed the human chain around 10:40am in front of Jatiya Press Club amid tight security.

They chanted different slogans demanding the release of Khaleda Zia immediately.

Huge number of law enforcers cordoned off the protesters to fend off any trouble.

BNP’s districts, city units are also scheduled to observe the programs at their convenient time and places.

Earlier on Sunday, the party announced a two-day countrywide fresh programs, including formation of human chain in Dhaka city.

BNP has been observing different peaceful programs after Khaleda’s jailing including leaflet distribution, countrywide demonstration, human chain formation, sit-in, token hunger strike, protest procession in five phases, demanding her release.

On February 8, Khaleda Zia was sent to jail after a special court sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

Source: Ittefaq.