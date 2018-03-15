bKash provides 38,000 books to support Bishwo Shahitto Kendro reading program

Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash, handed over the books to Abdullah Abu Sayeed, founder chairman and chief executive of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro at a ceremony held at the conference room of the Kendro on Monday.

bKash has been associated with the initiatives since 2014 and so far provided around 180,000 books to the program in the past four years, according to a media release.

“bKash believes that the society can be enlightened through well-read people who would have broadened vision to contribute in different fields of development of the country,” the company said in a press release.

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been carrying out various outreach programs for school and college students in the last 38 years with a dream of building an enlightened society.

The nationwide enrichment program through book reading is the most prominent program of the organisation in this regard. Currently, the book reading program covers around 200,000 students of 2,000 educational institutions across the country.

Launched in 2011, bKash, a joint venture of BRAC Bank, US-based Money in Motion, International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, offers complete mobile financial services to the common people of Bangladesh.

Source: Bdnews24.