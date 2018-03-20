BCB boss Nazmul praises Tigers

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan said the Tigers fought bravely in the Nidahas T20I tri-nation series final where they lost to India by four wickets in the last ball of the match.

Bangladesh returned home Monday afternoon after a heartbreaking loss to India. The Tigers were in a winning position and at one stage, India needed 34 runs from just 12 balls. But Bangladesh failed to defend the total and India had the last laugh in the end. BCB boss Nazmul however, admitted that the players played really well and gave them credit for a competitive tournament.

“We had a great challenge in the Nidahas trophy as our result was not upto the mark in the previous few series. But the way our players played in the tournament, we had the belief that we could win the tournament. We never thought the final could be so much close. India are always a strong opponent, particularly in T20I format. Bangladesh haven’t converted themselves into a good T20I side yet, but it was great to see our players playing well in the T20I series,” Nazmul said to the media.

Nazmul praised the players for their brave performance and offered them encouragement.

“Such kind of loss, I mean just a few steps away from win obviously hurts. It is painful for every fan. But I want to say our players are more frustrated than us. Some of them are really broken. I have seen that. I have told them that, win or lose, it is part of the game. Someone may lose and someone may win. That’s the nature of the game. But we wanted to fight and play good, competitive cricket. And that’s what our players did. They played really well and fought bravely,” he said.

“Our four main batsmen did not score that much in the final. But with this total, they fought really well. They lost the final, they may make fans frustrated, but they fought bravely. I am happy with their effort,” he added.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.