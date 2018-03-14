Bangladesh U17 bounce back against Afghanistan U17

Bangladesh U-17 cricket team bounced back against Afghanistan U-17 during the opening day’s play of their first of two three-dayers in Greater Noida Tuesday.

Batting first, the Afghan youngsters were coasting along nicely, batting on 216 runs for the loss of two wickets at one stage.

However, the junior Tigers scripted a fine fightback, led by left-arm paceman Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, who bagged five wickets.

The Afghan youngsters were eventually dismissed for 237 in 73.2 overs, openers Ijaj and Suliman Arabzai scoring 100 and 65 respectively.

In reply, the youngsters in red and green posted 63 losing two wickets in 14 overs at stumps, opening batter Prantik Nawroz Nabil remaining unbeaten on 46 off 49 balls.

Bangladesh U-17 trail Afghanistan U-17 by 174 runs with eight wickets in hand.

The two sides will also face each other in three one-dayers.

1ST 3-DAYER, DAY 1

Bangladesh U-17 63/2 in 14 overs (Nabil 46*, Habib 13) trail Afghanistan U-17 237 in 73.2 overs (Ijaz 100, Mrittunjoy 5/39) by 174 runs.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.