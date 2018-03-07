Abahani reign supreme after Mashrafe brilliance

Abahani Limited speedster Mashrafe bin Mortaza continued his good form in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2017-18 season as he bagged six wickets, including four in four balls in the last over of the match to give his team a 11-run win over Agrani Bank Cricket Club at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Cricket Stadium in Fatullah Tuesday.

Abahani have now won seven games in eight attempts to bag 14 points and sit at the top of the points table.

In the other matches of the day, Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited lost to Gazi Group Cricketers by 29 runs at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka while Prime Bank Cricket Club clinched a thrilling one-wicket win over Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club at BKSP.

Abahani v Agrani Bank

Abahani batted first and posted a challenging total of 290 in their allotted 50 overs. Middle-order batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto struck a brilliant century to remain unbeaten till the end of the innings. The youngster scored 133 off 123 balls with 11 fours and three sixes. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Mithun scored some quick runs, making 46 off 38 balls in the latter part of the innings to help Abahani put on a good total. Agrani Bank’s Al Amin Hossain and Salman Hossain took two wickets each.

In reply, Agrani Bank opener Shahriar Nafees scored a magnificent century and almost guided his team to victory. Shahriar scored 121 off 119 balls with 13 boundaries and three over boundaries. But when Shahriar got out in the 44th over, Agrani Bank lost the plot. In the last over, 13 runs were needed when Mashrafe came on to bowl. Mashrafe then took the wickets of Agrani Bank’s Dhiman Ghosh, Abdur Razzak, Shafiul Islam and Fazley Rabbi.

Mohammedan v Gazi Group

Gazi Group clinched their third win of the season, despite scoring only 137, as they pulled off a shocking win against Mohammedan. Gazi Group lost all of their wickets within 38 overs. Right-hander Asif Ahmed was the top-scorer with 35 while top-order batsman Nadif Chowdhury made 28. Seamer Qazi Onik took four wickets for Mohammedan while Mohammad Azim took three.

In reply, Mohammedan were bundled out for only 108 in 33.2 overs. Only three batsmen -Raqibul Hasan (22), Shamsur Rahman (19) and Jony Talukdar (15) – reached double figure. Youngster Nayeem Hasan and pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi took three wickets each.

Prime Bank v Prime Doleshwar

Prime Bank won a thriller as they reached their 287-run target with just two balls to spare. Prime Doleshwar put on a challenging 286 in their stipulated 50 overs, riding on national discard Marshal Ayub’s 195 off 128 deliveries. The middle-order batsman struck 14 fours and two sixes in his innings. Batsman Farhad Hossain also scored a half century (67 off 53 balls).

In reply, Prime Bank clinched a nail-biting win thanks to their opening pair Mehedi Maruf and Mehrab Hossain Jr, who built a solid foundation. Maruf scored 82 while Mehrab scored 102. Prime Bank lost some quick wickets in the middle but eventually won the match with two balls to spare.

BRIEF SCORES

Agrani Bank 279 in 49.5 overs (Shahriar 121, Mashrafe 6/44) lost to Abahani 290/6 (Shanto 133*, Mithun 46) by 11 runs

Mohammedan 108 in 33.2 overs (Nayeem 3/27, Kamrul 3/35) lost to Gazi Group 137 in 35.4 overs (Asif 35, Onik 4/28) by 29 runs

Prime Bank 287/9 in 49.4 overs (Mehrab Jr 102, Maruf 82) beat Doleshwar 286/5 (Marshal 135, Farhad 67) by one wicket.

THURSDAY’S MATCHES

Brothers v Kalabagan, Fatullah

Rupganj v Khelaghar, BKSP 3

Sk Jamal v Shinepukur, Mirpur

All the games will start at 9am

Mashrafe In Numbers

• Mashrafe became the seventh cricketer in List A history to bag four wickets in four balls after Allan Ward, Shaun Pollock, Vasbert Drakes, Lasith Malinga, David Payne and Graham Napier.

• Mashrafe became the first bowler in the history of List A cricket in Bangladesh to pick up four wickets in four balls.

• Mashrafe became the second Bangladeshi in first-class cricket history to take four wickets in four balls after Mahmudullah.

POINTS TABLE

Teams M W L T Pts NRR

Abahani 8 7 1 0 14 1.198

Doleshwar 8 4 3 1 9 -0.122

Shinepukur 7 4 3 0 8 0.518

Rupganj 7 4 3 0 8 0.372

Sk Jamal 7 4 3 0 8 0.115

Prime Bank 8 4 4 0 8 0.106

Khelaghar 7 4 3 0 8 -0.485

Mohammedan 8 3 4 1 7 -0.102

Brothers 7 3 4 0 6 -0.329

Gazi 8 3 5 0 6 -0.418

Kalabagan 7 2 5 0 4 -0.338

Agrani Bank 8 2 6 0 4 -0.481