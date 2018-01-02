Reshuffle in Cabinet: Four get call from Bangabhaban

The government is set to bring some changes to the Cabinet ‘in an effort to speed up administrative activities’.

Three lawmakers and Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Mustafa Jabbar have received calls from the Bangabhaban to take oath as ministers.

Member of Parliament from Lakhsmipur 3 constituency AKM Shahjahan Kamal, Rajbari 1 lawmaker Kazi Keramat Ali and State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Narayon Chandra Chanda will take oath on Tuesday.

Besides, Mustafa Jabbar will be sworn in as a technocrat minister by President Md Abdul Hamid.

An official at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the matter on Monday.

The post of minister for fisheries and livestock has been vacant since the demise of Muhammed Sayedul Hoque in mid-December.

State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Narayon said: “I got a call from the cabinet secretary on Monday and was asked to be present at the Bangabhaban Tuesday evening.”

Shahjahan and Kazi Keramat Ali also confirmed receiving a similar phone call from Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam.

Mustafa Jabbar said: “I met the prime minister a few days back at the digital fair. She told me that I should have larger responsibilities.”

A PMO official said: “Some six senior, sacrificing and grassroots-level leaders with a clean image will be incorporated into the Cabinet. Two state ministers will also be promoted as full ministers.”

“State ministers will be appointed for a couple of ministries including home ministry and information ministry.”

Source: Dhaka Tribune.