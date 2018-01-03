Mashrafe: Pacers need to be more consistent

Bangladesh ODI team captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza admitted that pace bowlers need to perform consistently in order to achieve more success in the coming years.

Bangladesh are currently practising at Mirpur Academy Ground in Dhaka ahead of their tri-nation series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Pace bowlers practised spot bowling under the supervision of technical director Khaled Mahmud and BCB Academy bowling coach Champaka Ramanayake.

“If you look at the last three or four years, then you will see pacers performed well and won matches. On the other hand, in the games which we lost, pacers failed to perform well. So, pace bowlers need to perform more consistently in future. I believe we can win more matches by consistent performances from our fast bowlers,” Mashrafe said to the media at Mirpur Academy Ground Tuesday.

“Obviously our plan is to win the series. It will be an important series for us. We did not perform well in the last series against South Africa. If we can perform well and win the series then the scenario will be different.

“I don’t think it will be too difficult for us. Especially in ODI format we have good chances to win. We did not perform well in South Africa but we should not be judged by just one away series. We also lost all the matches in New Zealand earlier in 2017. But we played comparatively better cricket there. We played poor cricket in every formats in South Africa. That’s why now we are under pressure.

“We need to play good cricket and return to track. Obviously results from home series will not help in the away series’. But definitely we want to win the upcoming home series. I don’t think we need to give extra effort. But senior players have to play key role,” he added.

Mashrafe also said players should control their emotion on and off the field as many young cricketers and millions of fans around the world follow them. The BCB disciplinary committee has proposed central contract suspension, six-month ban from domestic cricket and Tk20 lakh fine for Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman Monday.

The right-handed batsman found himself in hot water after he was accused and later found guilty of assaulting a spectator and threatening the match officials during the sixth and final round of the 17th National Cricket League last month.

“We are under contract with the BCB. We have to follow the rules provided by them. As a player, young cricketers from U-15, U-16 and U-19 teams are following us. So we have to control our emotion both on and off the field. We need to be more careful about not to committing such mistakes again,” Mashrafe said regarding Sabbir’s proposed punishment.

