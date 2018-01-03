Four workers killed in Sylhet quarry landslide

One of the victims is a female and one has been identified as Nur Mia, 52, said Gowainghat police OC Delwar Hossain. The rest are yet to be identified.

“Around 5pm at Jum area in Jaflong the workers were excavating stones from a pit owned by one Abdus Sattar. The hole was as deep as 15 feet,” said Anisur Rahman Khan, Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The victims died on the spot as mud slid through the walls of the pit and covered them, he said.

With the help of locals, police recovered the bodies and took them to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The incident is the latest addition to reports of deaths caused by landslides in the tourist district over the last 11 months.

At least 32 stone quarry workers died in that time while digging pits without safety gears to excavate stones illegally.

“The group was collecting stones from the land taken on lease from the district administration. Legal action will be taken against Abdus Sattar,” the ASP told bdnews24.com.

