BNP calls rally, black flag procession on January 5

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi declares the program at a press conference at BNP’s Naya Paltan headquarters.

BNP has announced that it will organize a rally in Dhaka and bring out black flag processions around the country on January 5 to observe the “Democracy Killing Day.”

Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi declared the programs at a press conference at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters on Monday.

BNP registers its protest on the day against the 10th parliamentary polls held on January 5, 2014.

“The current government has obliterated democracy by holding a lopsided election by force on January 5, 2014, and BNP has been observing the day as Democracy Killing Day since then,” Rizvi said.

As part of their party’s plan to mark the day, he said they would hold the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

He also said that all metropolitan, district and upazila units of BNP would bring out black flag processions in observance of the day.

About the rally, Rizvi said they sought written permission from police and other authorities concerned. “We have sent letters to them the day before yesterday, but they have not informed us anything about it yet.”

The BNP leader said their party has taken all-out preparations to make the program a success.

BNP insiders said the party has a plan to stage a big showdown on January 5 through the rally and thus rejuvenate its rank and file in the New Year.

Rizvi alleged that the government exposed its continued repressive policy against BNP on the very first day of the New Year by arresting their party leaders and raiding their houses in Bagerhat and attacking a rally of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Chuadanga.

