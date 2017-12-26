Young Tigers set to leave for U-19 WC

Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team are set to leave Dhaka early Tuesday for New Zealand to participate in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup billed for January-February next year, reports UNB.

A flight carrying the young Tigers will leave Hazrat Shahjajal International Airport for Dubai en route to Christchurch at 12:45am.

Saif Hassan-led Bangladesh Youth team participated in an official photo session on Monday afternoon at the home of Bangladesh Cricket, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Before their departure for New Zealand, the young Tigers made their last practice session at the BCB Cricket Academy and gymnasium in Mirpur.

Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza spent some time with the Bangladesh youngsters and briefed them on different aspects.

The Bangladesh team will reach Christchurch from Dubai on 27 December and play three warm-up matches on 1, 3 and 5 January, all against Otago Eleven at University Oval ahead of their World Cup campaign.

Considering the New Zealand condition, Bangladesh included four pacers-Robiul Haque, Qazi Onik Islam, Rony Hossen and Hasan Mahmud-in their squad. Coach of Bangladesh Youth team Daniel Wright will join the squad directly in New Zealand.

Bangladesh, which were placed in the four-team Group C of the tournament, will face Namibia on 13 January, Canada on 15 January and England on 18 January in the group affairs.

Bangladesh squad: Mohammed Saif Hassan (captain), Afif Hossain Dhrubo (vice-captain), Pinak Ghosh, Naim Sheikh, Towhid Ridoy, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mohammad Rakib, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Shakil Hossain, Robiul Haque, Nayeem Hasan, Qazi Onik Islam, Roni Hossen, Hasan Mahmud and Tipu Sultan.

Source: Protaom Alo.