What happens in the BPL next?

Four teams have made it to the Bangladesh Premier League playoff stage after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s Rangpur Riders became the last team to join the already qualified Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Dynamites and Khulna Titans.

Mashrafe’s side defeated third placed Khulna Titans to make it to the playoff stage and in doing so, they also eliminated any chances of Sylhet Sixers and Rajshahi Kings making it to the playoff stage of the grand tournament.

Sylhet Sixers are on nine points from eleven matches and Rajshahi are on eight points from the same number of games. Thus, it is mathematically impossible for both of these teams to qualify to the playoff stage. Comilla Victorians’ top place in the table is ensured since none of the other teams can topple their three points lead.

However with two games left, Comilla can impact how the rest of the teams will be positioned in the table. Comilla play third-placed Khulna Titans on December 5 and Mahmudullah Riyad’s side have a chance to go second in the table if they defeat the Victorians.

Shakib Al Hasan’s Dhaka Dynamites play Rangpur Riders on December 6 and that game could potentially see Dhaka seal second spot. Even if Rangpur wins against Dhaka it may not be enough to seal second spot as Khulna have a one point advantage on Rangpur at the moment. If Khulna loses against Comilla then a Rangpur victory would see them go second.

The top two teams in the table will face off in the qualifiers and the winner will go through to the final while the third and fourth placed teams will face each other in an elimination round. The defeated team from the clash between the top two will still have a chance to make the final as they play the winner of the elimination round between the third and fourth placed team.

Thus for Rangpur Riders, Khulna Titans and Dhakla Dynamites, it would be of benefit to make it to the second spot in the table as the second placed side will still have a chance to make it to the final even after defeat in the qualifiers.

The Elimination round will take place on December 8 while the first qualifier will be played on December 8 and the second on December 10. The final is to be played on December 12.

Team Matches Played Wins Lost Tied/Abandoned Points Comilla Victorians 10 8 2 0 16 Khulna Titans 11 6 4 0/1 13 Dhaka Dynamites 11 6 4 0/1 13 Rangpur Riders 11 6 5 0 12 Sylhet Sixers 11 4 6 0 9 Rajshahi Kings 11 4 7 0/1 8 Chittagong Vikings 11 2 8 0/1 5