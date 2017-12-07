Unesco recognizes Bangladesh’s shital pati as cultural heritage

The list identifies forms of expression that testify to the diversity of the intangible heritage and raise awareness of its importance.

A traditional handcrafted mat produced in the low-lying villages of Sylhet has been included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, according to a Unesco press release.

The art of making shital pati, which is weaved together with strips of a green cane known as “Murta”, is one of the country’s traditional practices and has been past down generation after generation.

Men and women participate equally in the family-oriented production process, as it is a major source of their livelihood.

The Representative List was announced during the 12th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage meeting in Jeju Island, South Korea, on Wednesday. The session will continue until December 9.

A total of nine elements have been selected from Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Côte d’Ivoire and Cuba.

The review of nominations will continue and further new titles will be added to the already reported list.

Since the mastery of making shital pati empowers underprivileged communities including women, the government promotes awareness though local and international crafts exhibitions.

In addition, the Shital Patri communities are increasingly being organized into cooperatives to ensure the efficient safeguarding and transmission of the craft, and guarantee its profitability.

Safeguarding efforts involve a direct participation of the concerned communities, ensuring the craft is primarily transmitted from one generation to next, within the families.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.