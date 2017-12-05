A Labour MP was listed as a delegate of Bangladesh at the UN general assembly despite claiming to have no influence on the country’s politics.

Tulip Siddiq appeared as a representative at the 66th UN general assembly in 2011 alongside her mother, Rehana Siddique. Ms Siddiq is trying to distance herself from the government of Bangladesh where her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, is the prime minister and her uncle is the national security adviser.

Ms Siddiq apologised this week for “ill-judged” remarks to a pregnant Channel 4 News producer about having a difficult childbirth. The MP had been asked about the case of Ahmad Bin Quasem, a British-trained barrister who was abducted from his flat in Dhaka, the Bangladeshi capital, a year ago and detained in secret.