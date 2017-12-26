SSC exams to be rescheduled for DNCC polls

The Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams scheduled for February 24 and 25 will be rescheduled for voting in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayoral by-election.

The elections for the 36 newly formed wards and 12 reserved women councilor posts of both north and south city corporations will also be held in the last weeks of February, 2017.

Acting Secretary of the Election Commission (EC), Helaluddin Ahmed made the announcement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission official held a meeting with the representatives of Dhaka Education Board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board, and Bangladesh Technical Education Board at its office in Agargaon area.

Briefing the reporters, Helaluddin said: “I have held a discussion regarding the city corporation polls with the chairmen and the controllers of the three education boards.

“On our request, they have agreed to postpone SSC and its equivalent examinations which were earlier scheduled for February 24 and 25.”

Adding that there are no legal barriers in organizing the polls on time, he said: “Ministry of Local Government has requested the commission to go ahead will the polls. If there were legal issues, they would not have made the request.”

Earlier on December 17, the acting secretary of the commission confirmed that the schedule for the mayoral by-election of DNCC will be announced on the second week of January, 2018, while the election will be held in the last week of February.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.