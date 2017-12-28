Rezak Khan closes arguments, seeks Khaleda’s acquittal in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case

Khan had been arguing for the dismissal of the charges for the last four days at the court of Dhaka’s Fifth Special Judge Md Aktheruzzaman. Khan claimed the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against the former prime minister.

The special court set up at the ground of the Department of Prisons at Bakshibazar in the capital for the trial.

“The prosecution has completely failed to prove the charges. I demand her acquittal in the case,” Rezak Khan said in his closing remarks.

After Rezak Khan ended his argument around 2pm on Wednesday, Khandaker Mahbub Hossain began presenting evidence and argument in favour of Khaleda.

Khandaker Mahbub, who is also acting as one of Khaleda’s counsels, spoke for 15 minutes before the judge adjourned the hearing until Thursday morning.

In his opening remarks, the senior lawyer told the court that “Whatever I say, whatever the evidence – these are irrelevant- as it is a politically motivated case.”

“The government’s motive is to establish by hook or crook that we are thieves,” he said.

Moudud Ahmed, another counsel for Khaleda, at the end of day’s argument briefed reporters outside the courthouse. He said, “The evidence (presented before the court) does not prove anything against Khaleda Zia. Rather, it proved she was not involved in it.”

“As per the constitution, former prime minister Khaleda Zia was not involved in those financial transactions. It was a private trust. This is for settling political scores; this is for her character assassination; the case has been filed with an ulterior motive of demeaning her before the public.”

Khaleda has already presented her statement over seven days, wrapping it up on Dec 5. The court then fixed Dec 20 for the prosecution and defence to present evidence and arguments.

Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajal presented the State’s arguments on Dec 20, and from the following day, the defence began its argument.

In addition to the Rezak Khan and Mahbub Hossain, Khaleda’s counsel AJ Mohammad Ali and Jamriuddin Sircar are scheduled to argue in favour of their client.

Of the other defendants, former MP Kazi Salimul Haque Kamal and businessman Sharfuddin Ahmed are out on bail.

On Jan 26 this year, a warrant was issued for Khaleda’s son Tarique Rahman, who has been in the UK for the last nine years and has warrants in several others cases.

The two others accused in the case – former principal secretary to the prime minister, Kamal Uddin Siddique, and one Mominur Rahman, a nephew of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, are absconding.

The ACC started the case in 2008, accusing Khaleda and five others of embezzling Tk 21 million from foreign aid collected for the Zia Orphanage Trust.

The court started the trial in 2014, around five years after the investigator submitted the charges. The final verdict will follow the hearing of the state and defence arguments.

Source: Bdnews24.