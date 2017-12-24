Rajshahi secure promotion to tier one

Rajshahi had already confirmed promotion to tier one with a game to spare so their final game of the season, against Dhaka Metropolis ending in a draw did not make any difference. Rajshahi finished the season on 25 points with two wins and four draws.

Rajshahi resumed the final day on 460 runs for the loss of five wickets and thanks to Farhad Reza’s 106, they stretched their first innings to 668 before getting all out. Farhad in his 151-ball innings struck a dozen boundaries five over-boundaries. Nihaduzzaman picked up four wickets while Taskin Ahmed bagged three for Dhaka Metro.

Later, Dhaka batted 31 overs in the second innings, scoring 118 losing five wickets before the umpires removed the bails to signal the end of the match. Rajshahi’s Shafiul Islam took three wickets.

Chittagong v Sylhet

The game had zero impact on the points table. The game, which ended in a draw, saw four half-centuries, two centuries and a five-for.

The final day began with Sylhet batting on 78 for two wickets in the second innings where Rajin Saleh struck 104 to take the total to 309 for seven.

Rajin in his 254-ball innings slammed 12 fours and three sixes. Mahedi Hasan Rana and Iftekhar Sajjad Rony picked up three wickets apiece. Sylhet finished second in tier two with 12 points, including a win and as many draw. Chittagong ended at the bottom of the standing with only eight points from three drawn matches.

19TH NCL, ROUND 6, DAY 4

Tier 2

Chittagong 215 & 380/7d drew with Sylhet 137 & 309/7 in 126 overs (Rajin 104, Sayem 48)

Dhaka Metro 328 & 118/5 in 31 overs (Mehrab Jr 36*, Shafiul 3/21) drew with Rajshahi 668 in 152.4 overs (Nazmul 194, Mizanur 175)

HIGHEST RUN-SCORERS

Anamul Haque, Khulna, Innings 8, Runs 619, Average 77.37

Mahedi Hasan, Khulna, Innings 7, Runs 501, Average 83.5

Mizanur Rahman, Rajshahi, Innings 7, Runs 492, Average 82

HIGHEST WICKET-TAKERS

Farhad Reza, Rajshahi, Innings 10, Wickets 21, Average 20.33

Nihaduzzaman, Dhaka Metropolis, Innings 8, Wickets 21, Average 28.9

Abdur Razzak, Khulna, Innings 9, Wickets 20, Average 43.4