People want change in power, says Ershad

Jatiya Party chairman HM Ershad on Saturday said the Rangpur city polls result manifested that people wants to get rid of killing, enforced disappearance and corruption.

‘I believe the results of the future election will also be like that of Rangpur one as people want to protect themselves from repressive acts,’ he said.

Ershad, also the special envoy to the Prime Minister, came up with the remarks while speaking at a programme marking the joining of Pirojpur-3 MP Rustam Ali Farazi to Jatiya Party at its Banani office.

‘Why does a man get killed and made disappeared? Why does a girl get raped? It’s the responsibility of the government to ensure public security,’ he said.

The Jatiya Party chief also said the government cannot ensure people’s safety as its main focus is on hanging onto power.

‘The Rangpur election has demonstrated that people want a change in power, and the time has come for the change,’ he added.

Ershad said his party, if returns to power, will ensure the security of people and their property.

He voiced resentment as some cases filed against him still remain unsettled.

The Jatiya Party chairman urged his party leaders and activists to work together for strengthening it to go to power.

Source: New Age.