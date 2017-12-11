No coach yet as two more join race

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday decided to take more time to appoint a new head coach for the national team as few other aspiring candidates showed their interest to take charge of the Tigers, officials said.

BCB president Nazmul Hasan said that there was a chance they might not appoint anyone before their forthcoming home series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in January.

‘If we can’t make a final decision, the board will give the responsibility to someone from here,’ Nazmul told reporters after the board meeting.

‘We don’t need to name someone as head coach. Richard Halsall, Sunil Joshi and Courtney Walsh are there along with the three captains [two captains] so they will be given specific responsibility.

‘There will be also someone from the board to supervise,’ he added.

Nazmul claimed that they were able to make a final shortlist of the candidates for the position after talking with several candidates.

The board officials interviewed English-born South African coach Richard Pybus on Wednesday and former Caribbean all-rounder Phil Simmons on Sunday but Nazmul said at least two other candidates showed their interests.

‘We have already talked with few people. Richard Pybus came here and Phil Simmons was also interviewed today [Sunday]. Most astonishingly, we received two more bio-data’, said Nazmul.

‘They have shown their interest and both of them are well qualified. We may appoint them rather than head coach position also. We are receiving responses. We were informed about it at the board meeting.

