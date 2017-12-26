Minister Nahid’s remarks on bribery are horrifying, says BNP

“If this is what the education minister says then where will the students learn their morals?” Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Monday. “He has sent a horrific message to educators.”

The remarks suggest ditching ethical values and learning how to practice corruption ‘properly’, he told a media briefing at the BNP headquarters.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid comments came on Sunday, when he addressing officials at the Directorate of Inspection and Audit or DIA.

At one stage of his speech, he advised the education officials to ‘take bribes at a reasonable level.’

“For god’s sake do some good work (for the education sector). My request to you is that you take bribe, but keep it at a tolerable level. It won’t work if I tell you not to take bribes,” Nahid added.

Speaking to the media on Monday, senior BNP leader Rizvi said it proved that the government is now full of ‘self-professed thieves involved in corruption’.

“His remarks, especially in this atmosphere of anarchy and inhumanity, can create more anxiety, fear and danger.”

According to Rizvi, the remarks suggest Nahid ‘encourages such scandals’.

The education ministry, however, said late on Sunday, that Nahid was quoted out of context.

“The confusion has arisen due to the publication of only part of the minister’s speech.”

An official of the ministry told bdnews24.com: “Actually, the minister described the condition of the Education Engineering Department and DIA after the Awami League had taken charge in the previous term.”

