Tulip Siddiq had been asked about the disappearance of a British-trained barrister in Bangladesh YUI MOK/PA

The producer, Daisy Ayliffe, was asking Ms Siddiq about the case of Ahmad bin Quasem, a British-trained barrister who has disappeared in Bangladesh.

After the exchange Ms Siddiq, a member of the women and equalities committee, was caught on camera saying: “Thanks Daisy for coming. Hope you have a great birth because child labour is hard.”

The Channel 4 reporter Alex Thomson said the comment was “apparently threatening” while the programme’s editor, Ben de Pear, said he had made an official complaint to the Labour Party over Ms Siddiq’s conduct.

Ms Siddiq had then called the police, he said.

Mr de Pear tweeted: “Tonight she responded that she has complained to the police about @Channel4News. No apology. Tomorrow we will place the entire contiguous footage of our exchange with @TulipSiddiq who’s been asked repeatedly about the case of a disappeared lawyer in #Bangladesh. #welovedaisy.”