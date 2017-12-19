Khaleda appears in court

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on Tuesday appeared before the Special Judge’s Court-5 at Bakshibazar in Dhaka to attend a hearing in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief appeared in the makeshift court around 11:00am.

The court fixed 19, 20, and 21 December for her hearing after the BNP chief concluded her self-defense statement in the graft case.

According to the charge sheet of the case, the BNP chairperson, her son Tarique Rahman and four others were sued for embezzling more than Tk 21 million by forming the charity.

The court had earlier issued an arrest warrant for the BNP’s senior vice-chairman, Tarique Rahman, in the case.

Source: Prothom Alo.