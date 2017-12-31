JSC, JDC exam pass rate falls by 9.41%, PEC, Ebtedayee see 95.18% pass

A total of 83.65% students came out successful in this year’s Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dhakil Certificate (JDC) examinations, which is 9.41% lower than that of the previous year.

A total 191,628 students secured the highest grade GPA 5 this year which was 247,588 in 2016.

Some 184,397 JSC students obtained GPA 5 while 7,231 JDC students got the highest grade.

The pass rate in the JSC exam alone is 83.10% while that in the JDC is 86.80%.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid handed over the results of JSC and JDC examinations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence on Saturday morning.

The chairmen of eight general education boards and madrasa and technical education boards separately handed over the results of their respective boards to Hasina.

A total of 20,18,271 students passed the JSC and 311,247 students passed the JDC exams this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to formulate time-befitting curricula to keep pace with the modern world and technology.

She also asked the ministries concerned and agencies of the government to further strengthen their monitoring activities in the educational institutions to improve teaching quality and standard of education there.

Hasina said her government attached the highest importance to education for building a developed and prosperous nation by eliminating poverty.

The JSC and the JDC examinations were held between November 1 and 18. A total of 24,68,820 students from 28,621 educational institutions appeared in this year’s examinations.

95.18% pass PEC, Ebtedayee exams

The results of this year’s Primary Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent Ebtedayee examinations have been published with a pass rate of 95.18%.

Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman also handed over the results to the prime minister at the Ganabhaban around 10am on Saturday.

The education minister was also present there.

The PEC and Ebtedayee exams began on November 20 and ended on November 26 across the country with the participation of 3,096,075 students in 7,267 exam centres.

