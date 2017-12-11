ISIS-Inspired Bangladeshi Muslim Suspect In Custody After NYC Pipe Bomb Terrorist Attack: Live Feed

* * *

Update 4: The NYPD is significantly stepping up security around the city, as a result of 3 civilians suffering minor injures during the explosion. Separately, the terrorist suspect Is now at bellevue Hospital, with serious injuries.

Update 3: The New York Post reports, an ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi national set off an homemade explosive device at the Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station Monday morning, law enforcement sources said.

The suspected bomber – a 27-year-old who lived in Brooklyn – had wires attached to him and was armed with a five-inch metal pipe bomb and battery pack as he walked through the Manhattan transit hub, sources said. Two law enforcement sources have identified the suspect as Ullah Akayed.

Police took the man into custody.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the man was inspired by ISIS and originally from Bangladesh.

There was at least one injury and the wounded was the suspect. The man, who was seriously injured, was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Investigators briefly spoke to the man, who told them he made the explosive device at the electrical company where he works.





Update 2 : The Terrorist in NYC attack is injured and in custody. Bomb exploded prematurely. The suspect is a Muslim man from Brooklyn, east Flatbush area, Investigators are on the way to his home, for further investigations.

A clip of the moment an alleged pipe bomb exploded at Port Authority around 6:30am on Monday morning has been released.