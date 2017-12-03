HC orders compensating Tareque Masud’s family with Tk 4.62 crore

The High Court on Sunday ordered compensating the family of filmmaker Tareque Masud with Tk 4.62 crore for their loss of dependency, affection and property through the demise of the filmmaker in a road accident in 2011.

The bench of Justice Zinat Ara and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo started reading the judgement on Wednesday and pronounced verdict on Sunday.

The court ordered to handover the amount to Tareque Masud’s wife Catherine Masud, son Nishad Bingham Putra Masud and mother Nurunnahar Masud in three months.

The respondents are the bus driver, the co-owners of the bus and the insurance company.

Cannes award winning filmmaker Tareque Masud and former ATN news chief executive officer Mishuk Munier along with three others died when a bus collided with the microbus they were in on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at Joka in Manikganj on August 13, 2011.

The families of Tareque and Mishuk on February 13, 2012 filed the two separate cases with district judge and Motor Accident Claim Tribunal in Manikganj, seeking compensation for the death.

Co-owners of the ‘killer’ bus — Kashed Miah, Khokon Miah and Jahnagir Kabir (Tunin) — and the driver, Jamir Uddin, and the company which insured the vehicle were accused in the cases.

A Manikganj court sentenced Jamir Hossain to life imprisonment on February 22 this year.

Following two separate writ petitions, the High Court, on October 29, 2014 ruled that the High Court, instead of the lower court, will now hold the trial of the two compensation cases.

Catherine Masud, wife of Tareque Masud, in her case sought compensation for the loss of care, protection, nursing and affection of Tareque Masud and his family members, loss of dependency suffered by the family members, losses of income, future advancement, estate, medical expenses of claimant, funeral expenses and damage of property.

Jurist Kamal Hossain and Sara Hossain stood for Tareque Masud’s family, Supreme Court lawyer Abdus Subhan Tarafdar stood for the bus owners, Imran A Siddiqui and Ihsan A Siddiqui stood for Reliance Insurance Company and deputy attorney general Israt Jahan stood for the state.

Source: New Age.