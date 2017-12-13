Gazette on judges’ service rules: BNP smells conspiracy

BNP on Tuesday alleged that the government has issued the gazette notification on the disciplinary rules for lower court judges keeping its control over it as part of a “serious conspiracy.”

“We have struggled for a long time for the independence of the judiciary and talked much about it. Now they [government] have taken the lower judiciary under the administration again,” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday.

He further said: “The government yesterday [Monday] published the gazette on the disciplinary rules for the lower court judges keeping its control over it. It is a serious deviation and a dangerous plot.”

The BNP leader feared that the government will now try to suppress alternative views and paths by regulating the judiciary.

The government issued the gazette notification on the disciplinary rules for lower court judges.

On December 2, 1999, the Supreme Court in the Masdar Hossain case issued a seven-point directive, including formulating separate disciplinary rules, for the lower court judges.

Criticizing the government for filing defamation cases against Dhaka University teacher Professor Asif Nazrul and Amar Desh Acting Editor Mahmudur Rahman, he said the ruling party men file cases against those who speak against the party only to suppress them.

Source: Dhaka Tribune.