First BAF female pilots join UN mission

First ever female military pilots of Bangladesh have joined the peacekeeping mission of United Nations in Congo.

The Defence Ministry confirmed the matter issuing a press release on Monday.

The press release, issued by Inter Services Public Relations, it declared the deployment of Flight Lieutenant Nayma Haque and Flight Lieutenant Tamanna-E-Lutfy.

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has started replacing its three contingents comprising 358 members at the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo.

The outgoing contingent of peacekeepers include first ever two female pilots – Flight Lieutenant Nayma Haque and Flight Lieutenant Tamanna-E-Lutfy and 13 more female officers.

The ISPR, in the release, confirmed that the two pilots were selected considering all the professional risks and challenges and after necessary selection process of Bangladesh Air Force.

After completing 65 hours of basic helicopter conversion training, they performed duties in different operational squadron of Bangladesh Air Force, the press release said.

Flight Lieutenant Tamanna, a student of BAF Shaheen College, was born in June 05, 1993 in Jessore. She was commissioned on December 1, 2012.

Flight Lieutenant Nayma, student of Holy Cross College, was born on April 20, 1990 in Dhaka. She was commissioned on December 1, 2011.

As part of the contingent replacement, 115 BAF members left Dhaka for Congo by a UN chartered aircraft on Thursday.

Nayma and Tamanna were parts of that contingent which joined mission on Monday.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations and Training) Air Vice Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat saw them off at the airport.

The rest of the contingent members will depart for Congo within December 9 in turns.

These contingents of Bangladesh Air Force are comprised of Utility Aviation Unit-15, Air Field Services Unit-15 and Air Transport Unit-8 led by Air Commodore Md Zahidur Rahman, Group Captain Md Shafiqul Islam, and Group Captain Md Shariful Islam respectively.

Bangladesh Air Force has achieved reputation and glory by performing their duties in mitigating conflicts with efficiency, professionalism and sincerity in DR Congo.

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar briefed the contingent members at BAF Base Bashar on November 23 and offered special munajat seeking success of the mission.

He urged them to discharge their duties with honesty, professionalism and sincerity and bring honour for Bangladesh Air Force as well as for the country.

Source: Ittefaq