‘Fake News,’ Trump’s Obsession, Is Now a Cudgel for Strongmen

“If the president of the United States claims that his nation’s leading media outlets are a stain on America,” the paper wrote, “then negative news about China and other countries should be taken with a grain of salt, since it is likely that bias and political agendas are distorting the real picture.”

Not quite a year into his presidency, Mr. Trump has shaken the global status quo, with his “America First” ethos, his disdain for global trade and multilateral treaties, and his testy relationships with many traditional allies (and seemingly warm embrace of many traditional rivals). But the president’s mantra of “fake news” stirs different concerns among many foreign politicians and analysts, who fear it erodes public confidence in democratic institutions at a time when populism and authoritarianism are returning in many regions.

“Trump doesn’t only talk about fake news, but attacks the media as fake news, and that’s an attack on the free press,” said Marietje Schaake, a Dutch member of the European Parliament who focuses on human rights and the digital landscape. “As the leader of a country that traditionally defends human rights, that’s very serious, and of course it has a major impact worldwide.”

Richard Javad Heydarian, a political scientist at De La Salle University in Manila and the author of a book on President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, said that American soft power, long rooted in advocacy of democracy, was “in a state of total collapse,” allowing strongman leaders like Mr. Duterte greater leeway to ignore democratic norms.

“With Trump in power, no one is talking about human rights, only fake news, and that’s great for Duterte,” he said. “They both see themselves as populists facing a conspiracy of liberal elites. They think they are victims of fake news.”

Though the term “fake news” has been around at least since the 1890s, according to Merriam-Webster, Mr. Trump is most responsible for making it a big part of the current global conversation. Now it is so common that Collins Dictionary decided to make it this year’s “word of the year,” finding in early November that the use of the term had risen by 365 percent since 2016.

Helen Newstead, Collins’s head of language content, said that “ ‘Fake news,’ either as a statement of fact or as an accusation, has been inescapable this year, contributing to the undermining of society’s trust in news reporting.”

The problem, of course, is that fake news is a real problem, especially on social media. United States intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia used fake news reports as part of an effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Mr. Trump. The presence of fake news in the globalized stream of media content helps blur the line with traditional, fact-based news.

How much the fake-news epithet has damaged journalism, however, is difficult to say, given the pre-existing difficulties of doing untrammeled reporting in countries where the media is already under the thumb of the state and where journalists have been murdered or imprisoned, not simply insulted or mocked. But there is little question that social media, with its huge reach and its vulnerability to bots and manipulation, has helped to amplify criticism from political leaders and undermine trust in traditional journalism.