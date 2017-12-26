Christmas celebrated

Christians take part in a prayer session at Tejgaon Church on the occasion of Christmas. — Focusbangla photo

The Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christians, was celebrated in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world on Monday with a call to further strengthen the tradition of sectarian harmony in the country.

According to Christian’s faith, the Xmas is the celebration of rebirth, new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and renewing relationship with God and human beings.

Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ on the day, which is a public holiday in Bangladesh and the most other countries of the world.

On the occasion, president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages by greeting the members of the Christian community.

The Christians in Bangladesh celebrated the Christmas festival with huge enthusiasm and religious fervour and holding special prayers, illuminating churches and installing makeshift Xmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions.

Ringing of church bells in the midnight marked the advent of the day when the followers of the faith welcomed it with carols assembling in churches and other such venues.

Churches and adjoining areas were decked out with colourful tiny blinking lights, while illuminated Christmas trees placed with a star standing right on top as elder people of the community attired in the outfit of Santa Claus made fun with children and distributed gifts as part of a universal Christian practice.

The security was beefed up at different strategic points in the capital and many other places of the country to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival.

