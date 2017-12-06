China suggests international role to facilitate Rohingya repatriation

China has said the international community should encourage Bangladesh and Myanmar to work together to facilitate the repatriation of refugees.

China made the observation in a debate on the human rights situation of the minority Rohingya Muslim community and other minorities in the Rakhine state of Myanmar on Tuesday in Geneva.

A resolution was adopted in Geneva on Tuesday by a vote of 33 in favour, three against and nine abstentions.

It said the root causes of the conflict, namely poverty in Rakhine state, should be addressed.

China condemned the violent attacks in Myanmar and supported Myanmar in upholding peace and security.

China had provided emergency assistance to both Myanmar and Bangladesh, and it took an objective and fair stance on the issue of Rakhine state.

It believed in dialogue and consultation as the only way out and China had proposed a three-phase solution.

There should be a cessation of violence and a return of stability and order, according to the UN Human Rights Council document obtained by UNB.

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh took the floor to introduce the text of the resolution, according to UN office.

After the adoption of the resolution, Bangladesh spoke on behalf of the Core Group of sponsors, and the United States, Egypt and Indonesia took the floor in an explanation of the vote after the vote.

Bangladesh bore the burden of nearly one million Myanmar nationals, out of which 626,000 had entered Bangladesh in the past three months.

The resolution was passed by 33 votes at the 27th special session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on the human rights situation of the minority Rohingya Muslim population and other minorities in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Nine countries, including India, refrained from giving vote while three others – China, Burundi and the Philippines – voted against the resolution.

India, however, explained its position.

