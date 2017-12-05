BPL 5, Match 39, CVvKT: Khulna beat Comilla by 14 runs

Abu Jayed and Benny Howell took two wicket each as Khulna beats Comilla by 14 runs in the first match of day 20 of Bangladesh Premier League BPL 5 at the Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Comilla Marlon Samuels was unbeaten on 25 of 16 balls while openar Tamim Iqbal scored 36 of 33 balls as Comilla ended their innings on 160 for 7 after 20 overs.

Carlos Brathwaite, Mahmudullah and Mohammad Irfan took one wicket each for Khulna Titans.

Earlier, batting first Khulna set 175 runs target for Comilla.

Khulna set a good pace for the match despite losing early wickets. The batsmen added runs to the total consistently.

The opening pair of Nazmul Hossain Shanto (27) and Michael Klinger (29) had a blistering start and Mahmudullah (23) carried forward the momentum until eventually Comilla struck back.

Al Amin Hossain picked up 3 crucial wickets at a cost of conceding 52 runs, before Khulna regained composure through Ariful Haque (35), who was dismissed with the last ball of the innings, and Carlos Brathwaite (22).

Khulna captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat against Comilla.

Comilla are on a victory roll. With just the one loss in their last nine games and tops the table with 16 points from 10 matches.

Khulna are currently sitting 3rd with 13 points from 11 matches.

Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, but which team will finish in what position in that top four could be known better by the end of the day.

Comilla XI:

Tamim Iqbal (c), Solomon Mire, Imrul Kayes, Jos Buttler (w), Raqibul Hasan, Shoaib Malik, Marlon Samuels, Graeme Cremer, Mahedi Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Al-Amin Hossain

Khulna XI:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Michael Klinger, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nicholas Pooran (w), Carlos Brathwaite, Ariful Haque, Benny Howell, Mohammad Irfan, Mosharraf Hossain, Abu Jayed

BRIEF SCORE

Comilla 160 for 7 after 20 overs (Tamim 36, Imrul 20, Samuels 25*, Jayed 2/35, Brathwaite 2/32) lost against Khulna 174 for 6 after 20 overs (Shanto 37, Ariful 25, Klinger 29, Al Amin 3/52, Malik 1/25) by 14 runs

Source : Dhaka Tribune.