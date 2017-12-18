BNP vows to ‘revive democracy’ through national unity in Victory Day parade

The pledge came at the procession organised by the party on Sunday in the capital in celebration of the 46th Victory Day.

Thousands of party activists, supporters and leaders took part in the parade that marched from Naya Paltan party offices to Mouchak.

They carried colourful festoons, balloons, banners, placards and portraits of party leaders while the musical band played the national anthem and patriotic songs.

Thousands of activists, supporters and leaders take part in the Victory Procession organised by the BNP in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: tanvir ahammed

However, the traffic in the area came to a complete halt for about three hours from 3pm when the procession paraded through its route from Paltan to Mouchak via Kakrail and Shantinagar.The supporters shouted slogans for Bangladesh, the country’s victory and independence, and for their late leader Ziaur Rahman and current chief Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman.

At the beginning of the parade, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed the party followers from a makeshift dais on a truck.

BNP activists carrying national flag at the Victory Procession that march through the capital starting from Naya Paltan party office to Mouchak on Sunday. Thousands of activists, supporters and leaders take part in the procession with banners, placards, national flags and party flags. Photo: tanvir ahammed

“This government is trying to tame us by snatching away all our democratic rights and by establishing a one-party rule in the country,” Fakhrul said adding “They are doing all these to stay in power.””We want to say, you cannot subdue the people’s will by stifling them; you cannot keep the people supressed,” he added.

He called on the BNP activists to take part in the procession peacefully to press the demand for ‘bringing back democracy by forging national unity’.

He also reiterated the party demand for a ‘neutral government that would help the Election Commission hold fair polls’.BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also addressed the rally.

Among others, BNP Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairmen Shamsuzzaman Dudu and Ahmed Azam Khan, and party chief’s Advisory Council members Amanullah Aman, Abdus Salam and Habibur Rahman were present at the programme.