BNP leaders trying to hide wealth of Zia family: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday slammed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party leaders for their attempt to hide the wealth of its chairperson Khaleda Zia and her family in Saudi Arabia.

He said that the BNP leaders have been facing heart burns after the publication of the news in foreign media.

‘They are trying to hide the corruption of Khaleda Zia and her family,’ Quader said while addressing a programme on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body of the ruling party, organized the programme ahead of the Victory Day.

The AL spokesperson said people know about the corruption of this party.

‘News item has already been published over the wealth of Khaleda Zia in Saudi Arabia and corruption of Traque Rahman. The BNP leaders are facing the heart-burn over the leakage of the news,’ he said, posing a question, ‘How they will face it?’

Urging the anti-graft body to carry out an investigation over the wealth, Quader said they siphoned off money to 12 countries.

‘Newspaper reports show that both Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman siphoned off money to 12 countries. It is the duty of the Anti-Corruption Commission to look into the wealth,’ he said, adding that prime minister Sheikh Hasina did not throw the stone in the dark.

The AL general secretary said that the ACC should investigate the allegation.

‘Investigation cannot be run on baseless issue. The corruption news has spread in political arena. So, the ACC should look into the issue,’ he said.

Swechchhasebak League general secretary Pankaj Nath and actress Shomi Kaiser, among others, also addressed the programme with its president Molla Abu Kawser in the chair.

Source: New Age.