BNP does not rule out possibility of election alliance with JP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said BNP did not rule out possibility of election alliance with Jatiya Party led by HM Ershad.

In parliamentary democracy, any possibility cannot be ruled out, said Fakhrul at a news briefing at BNP central office at Nayapaltan in the city, justifying that if Awami League could launch movement with Jamaat-e-Islami and ‘share seat’ with the party.

He said AL might share seat with Islami Oikya Jote in future.

Fakhrul came up with the remarks when asked about is there any possibility of BNP to form election alliance with JP.

Source: New Age.