BB removes NRB Commercial Bank MD

Suvangkar Saha, spokesperson and executive director of the central bank, confirmed it to The Daily Star.
The central bank earlier served show-cause notice against him on 10 counts of wrongdoings, including signature forgery, interference of outsiders in the board and corruption.
All the irregularities were inter-linked and took place with the involvement of the board and the management. As the MD, Rahman never informed the BB about the irregularities, the show-cause notice said.
The replies from Rahman contained many wrong information with the intent of misguiding the authorities, a central bank official earlier said.
On July 17, the Banking Regulation and Policy Department of the central bank submitted a review report to a standing committee of the bank formed to look into the NRBC Bank case.