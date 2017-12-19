Bangladesh U-15 girls eyeing SAFF Championship finals

- Home
Dhaka, December 18: The Bangladesh U-15 girls will be looking forward to secure a spot in the final of the SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship by beating Bhutan in their second match at the Kamalapur stadium at 11:30 am on Tuesday.
Bangladesh beat Nepal 6-0 in their opener with forward Tohura Khatun slamming a hat-trick. The team hopes to continue the winning spree.
This is the second hat-trick in any international age level event for Tohura as she had recorded another hat-trick in their 4-0 goal victory against India in the final of AFC U-14 Women’s Championship (zonal) in Tajikistan, back in 2016.
A win against Bhutan will secure Bangladesh’s place in the finals regardless the results in the last match against India.
If team India beats Nepal in the second match of the day at 2:30 pm on Monday, the final would be an Indo-Bangla affair.
The four-team extravaganza will end with the final match on December 24.
Nepal and India will be locking horns for the finals. Bangladesh on the other hand, completed their first challenge with a thumping 6-0 win against Nepal.
Bangladesh coach Golam Rabbani Choton warned his players of not getting complacent. “I have talked with them and asked them not to take any match lightly. Bhutan is a physically strong side and they have nothing to lose. We have to fire all cylinders.”
He added that team Bangladesh is playing the tournament for two reasons, one for clinching on to the title and the other for entertaining football. “I think our players did both jobs successfully in the first match and we want to continue it,” Choton said.
Analyzing the match against Nepal, Choton said the visitors put up a good fight but the red and greens worked as a whole unit.
He hoped that the girls will rectify the mistakes in the next match and put up a great show.
(BFF)
Source: Ittefaq.