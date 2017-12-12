Bangladesh jewellers cut prices, demand gold trade guidelines

The jewellers in Bangladesh have lowered the prices of gold by up to Tk 1,283 per Bhori (11.664 grams).
In the announcement on the cut in prices on Monday, the Bangladesh Jewellers Samity or Bajus also demanded an end to ‘harassment of the jewellers’.

They sought quick passage and implementation of the guidelines on trading gold.

“We are holding a series of meetings for the gold guidelines,” Bajus General Secretary Dilip Kumar Agarwala told bdnews24.com and added the last meeting was held at the commerce ministry.

“I hope we will get the guidelines soon and will be able to import gold. It will stop smuggling and drop the prices further,” he said.

The new prices will be effective from Tuesday.

He cited the drop in gold prices in the international market as the reason behind readjusting the prices in the local market after hiking those on Nov 26 ahead of the wedding season.

The new gold prices (per Bhori/11.664gm) are:

22 carat – Tk 47,822

21 carat – Tk 45,723

18 carat – Tk 40,474

Traditional system gold – Tk 24,786

 

Source: Bdnews24.

