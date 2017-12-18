Baby dies falling down from mother’s lap during mugging

A woman wails at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital Monday as her five-month-old boy died after falling down from her lap during mugging at Doyaganj of Sutrapur in the city Monday morning. — Ali Hossain Mintu

A five-month-old child died after falling down from its mother’s lap during mugging at Doyaganj in Suptrapur area of the city on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Arafat, son of Shah Alam and Aklima Begum, from Shariatpur town.

Quoting family, police said Aklima along with Arafat was heading towards Shanir Akhra riding on a rickshaw in the early hours of Monday.

When they reached Doyaganj around 7:00am, a group of muggers intercepted the rickshaw and yanked away the hand bag of Aklima.

While protesting the mugging attempt, Arafat fell down on road from his mother’s lap and sustained serious injuries.

He was then whisked off to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where physicians declared him dead, said Bachchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Earlier this morning, Sham Alam along with family members reached Dhaka by launch from Shariatpur.

Alam sent his wife along with Arafat to a relative’s house in Shanir Akhra and he moved to the DMCH with his ailing son Alamin, 02.

Source: New Age.