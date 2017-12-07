Army not needed for Rangpur city polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda today said that there is no need of army deployment in the forthcoming Rangpur City Corporation polls.

“There is a festive mood in the election and it will be free, fair and a credible one,” the CEC told journalists following a meeting with the various law enforcement agencies, local government officials and election officials at divisional commissioner’s office in Rangpur.

He also said currently mobile court is operating under the leadership of 22 magistrates and from tomorrow there will be a mobile court in every ward.

Issuing a note of caution, Huda said action will be taken immediately if anyone violates electoral rule of law. “All the measures will be taken to hold a free and fair election. Four-tier security measures will be taken during the polls.”

Replying to a query, Huda said Electronic Voting Machine will be used in one polling station but it depends on the local people. “If voters want, then EVM will be used, otherwise not.”

Source: The Daily Star.