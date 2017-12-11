AL regime has made human rights disappear from Bangladesh, says BNP

A total of 78,323 fake cases have been opened against 783,238 leaders and activists of the BNP till date, as per the statistics.

Since the beginning of the current Awami League regime in 2014, 747 BNP leaders have been abducted, 520 of them have been murdered by security agencies and 157 have gone missing.

“A total of 3.7 million people have been persecuted. Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Jewel (Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel) and Chhatra Dal General Secretary Akram (Akramul Hasan) are still behind bars,” said Fakhrul.

“They (the ruling Awami League) have abandoned all democratic norms and human rights. They are killing and abducting whoever is differing with them,” he alleged.

Referring to the “abduction” of Farhad Mazhar, the BNP stalwart said: “He has told the press that he was abducted; that he was forced to sign a document afterwards that said otherwise.”

Fakhrul pointed out the recent cases of “enforced disappearances.”

“A former ambassador has gone missing and not returned. A university teacher is missing, a businessman is missing.

“You saw how your fellow reporter Utpal (Das) went missing. None of those involved with politics has ever returned,” said the senior leader.

Leaders and activists of the BNP Dhaka metropolitan unit, Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, Swecchasebak Dal, Mahila Dal, Krishak Dal, Chhatra Dal and Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangsgkritik Sangstha took part in the programme.

Source: Bdnews24.