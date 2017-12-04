ACC seeks action against 97 teachers of 8 institutions

The Anti-Corruption Commission has recommended that the cabinet division take punitive action against 97 teachers of eight educational institutions in Dhaka city allegedly for their involvement in private coaching centres.

The graft watchdog sent a letter to the cabinet division in this regard on Sunday, ACC deputy director (public relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told Prothom Alo on Monday.

Of the 97 teachers, 36 are from Ideal School and College, 24 from Motijheel Model High School and College, seven from Dhaka Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, five from RAJUK Uttara Model College, 12 from Motijheel Government Boys High School, four from Motijheel Government Girls High School, Khilgaon Government High School, one from Khilgaon Government High School, and eight from Dhanmondi Government Boys’ High School.

The ACC, in the letter, said the cabinet division can take punitive action against the teachers of government educational institutions considering their activities as breach of government service rules.

Earlier, the ACC recommended transferring 522 teachers of the city’s government schools, who have long been working at the institutions, outside the capital as they are allegedly involved in teaching in private institutions disobeying government instructions.

Source: Prothom-Alo.