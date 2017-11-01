Two JSC examinees killed, three missing in B’baria boat capsize

Two examinees of Junior School Certificate examinations, drowned as a boat carrying them sank in the Pagla River at Nabinagar in Brahmanbaria on Wednesday morning.

At least 10 more students were injured and three others remained missing in the incident.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

The boat carrying the students, who were on way to Krishnanagar High School centre from Thanakandi village to appear at the examination, capsized as it hit a pillar of the Krishnanagar Bridge around 8:30am, said witnesses.

Immediately after the accident, a large number of people were seen gathered there and recovered the bodies of two examinees and rescued the injured 10 others.

This year’s Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate examinations began on Wednesday morning with participation of a total of 2,468,820 students.

Source: New Age