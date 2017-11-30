Tulip Siddiq: MP and niece of Bangladesh PM asked to help free barrister abducted by men apparently linked to government

At the forefront of the campaign to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been her local MP Tulip Siddiq. Now she is being asked to use her influence to free a person campaigners say has been locked up illegally – a British-trained barrister in Bangladesh who was abducted by men thought to be working for the government.

The reason for the Tulip Siddiq connection – her aunt is the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Our Chief Correspondent Alex Thomson reports.