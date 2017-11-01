The new gas in Bhola turns out to be real.

Country’s energy explorer Bapex has completed two pending geological tests to confirm existence of high-pressured extractable natural gas, only 3km away from Shahbazpur field.

“The gas is burning,” an excited Meherul Hasan, the project director and a DGM of Bapex, told The Daily Star.

Early in the morning today, the Bapex conducted the perforation test, a method to determine the flow pressure of the gas field, which is believed to be an extension of Shahbazpur field.

The high gas pressure also confirmed a rich reserve, which was disclosed prematurely by the government last week.

Bapex finished another crucial test direct steam method to determine the extractable reserve two days back.