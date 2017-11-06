Suspect in Avijit murder arrested from Mohammadpur

Police have arrested a key suspect in the murder of writer and blogger Avijit Roy from Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area.

Abu Siddiqui Sohel alias Sakib has been identified as the arrestee and law enforcers say he is member of the banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team.

Police had declared a bounty against Sohel.

Muhammad Yousuf Ali, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the arrest to reporters on Monday, saying that he was detained on Sunday night.

A team of the specialised unit of Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime arrested Sohel from Iqbal Road around 8:00pm last night, said a DMP press release.

ADC Yousuf informed reporters that during primary interrogation, Sohel admitted that he was a part of the assassination of Avijit Roy, as per the orders of sacked army officer Maj Zia.

Sohel is said to be an active member of the banned outfit’s intelligence wing.

Suspected militants hacked to death founder of Mukto-Mona blog Avijit at the Dhaka University campus on February 26, 2015.

His wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya was also injured in the attack.

The Bangladesh-born US citizen had come home with his wife only a few days ago as his two books were published during the Ekushey Book Fair that year.

