Safety to be ensured before sending Rohingyas back: President

President Abdul Hamid has stated that Bangladesh will ensure safety of the Rohingya refugees before sending them back to Myanmar.

The President made the statement while distributing relief materials among the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia upazila.

Speaking to the president, the refugees expressed concern over the atrocities they might face like their family members again after returning to Rakhine State.

Assuring them of a dignified return to their land, President Hamid said, “The Bangladesh government has stood by you (Rohingyas) on humanitarian grounds. The entire world is also beside you.”

After distributing the relief, he told the reporters that Bangladesh stood beside the Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds though they are a ‘huge burden’ for the country.

“A deal has been struck. Now, their safe and dignified return will be ensured. The international pressure is there,” the president said.

Expressing a lot of hope, Hamid said, “I strongly believe they (Rohingyas) will be able to return to their homeland with dignity. The whole world is with Bangladesh.”

The President witnessed the conditions of the Rohingyas, spoke to them and listened to their plight, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told reporters in the evening.

Abdul Hamid also visited a Rohingya health camp and a biometric registration centre run by Bangladesh Army at Balukhali Math of Kutupalong.

Earlier, the President reached the Kutupalong Rohingya camp around noon as part of a two-day visit here.

He was accompanied by Disaster Management and Relief Minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, secretaries concerned and senior civil and military officials.

Over 620,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh since the army crackdown began in Rakhine on August 25.

The President is expected to inaugurate a programme of Bangladesh Navy titled “Indian Ocean Naval Symposium’ (IONS) Multilateral Maritime Search Rescue Exercise-2017 (IMMSARFEX-2017)’ at Hotel Royal Tulip adjacent to the Unani Beach of Cox’s Bazar on Monday.

President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said that maritime experts from some 32 countries, including nine observers, will take part in the programme.

Source: Ittefaq.