Rangpur City Corporation elections will be held on 21 December.

The election commission (EC) on Sunday announced the schedule for the second elections in the Rangpur City Corporation.

According to the schedule, the last date for filling nomination is 22 November and withdrawal of the nomination papers by 3 December.

Scrutiny for the nomination papers will be carried out between 25 and 26 November.

The maiden election to Rangpur City Corporation was held in December, 2012.

